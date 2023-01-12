During 10 months, 1696 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity, - Lubinets

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has returned 1696 Ukrainians from captivity.

This was stated in Telegram by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I saw with my own eyes the condition in which they return to their Motherland. They lost weight, did not receive proper medical care, were subjected to abuse. This shows that Russia does not comply with the Geneva Conventions," he wrote.

Instead, Ukraine, according to Lubinets, provides prisoners of war with normal conditions of detention, food and medical care.

Given this situation, Ukraine is interested in involving "reputable international institutions to establish intermediary functions to visit places of illegal detention of Ukrainian citizens and impartial and objective monitoring of the observance of their rights," the Ombudsman stressed.