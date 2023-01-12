Providing Ukraine with 40 Marder will not affect Germany’s reserves - Lambrecht

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that the promised delivery of 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and the planned training are being implemented.

Her comments came after she expressed concern that providing equipment to Ukraine, which is fighting off a Russian invasion, could cause German stockpiles to run out, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

She made it clear that the Marder vehicles do not belong to the Bundeswehr or the German army. According to the DPA, the latest plans call for 20 vehicles to come from Bundeswehr warehouses and another 20 from the Rheinmetall arms company.

"This was a very important signal for NATO, for our allies. We stand by our commitments, even under these special circumstances," Lambrecht said.

It is expected that Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany will be delivered to Ukraine in the first quarter of the year.