Training for Ukrainian military on Bradley IFVs to begin next week in Germany, - Pentagon

Next week, Ukrainian military will start training on the use of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in Germany.

This was announced by US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, training of Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will begin next week in Germany. This will include joint maneuver training and general military training.

"We expect this training to take weeks, not months," Ryder said.

