Pentagon: World wants Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine, not waste time on personnel reshuffles

Russia’s appointment of a new commander of the invasion of Ukraine is likely indicative of "some of the systemic problems that the Russian military has faced since the start of the full-scale invasion."

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Department of Defense, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

"We've talked about some of these things in terms of problems with logistics, command and control, sustainment, morale, and to a large extent, a great inability to achieve the strategic goals that they've set for themselves," Ryder said.

He stressed that the Pentagon will continue to monitor such personnel changes in Russia.

"I think the world would prefer to see Russia focus on withdrawing its troops from Ukraine and saving innocent lives rather than wasting time on numerous personnel reshuffles. And Russian soldiers and their families would probably like that too," Ryder said.

As a reminder, Sergei Surovikin was removed from the post of commander of the Joint Forces Group in Ukraine, and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov was appointed to this position. Surovikin is now his deputy.