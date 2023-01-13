Pentagon supports allies’ initiatives to provide tanks to Ukraine

The U.S. supports the allies’ initiatives to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, including tanks, but it is also necessary to ensure the ability to repair and maintain equipment.

This was stated by US Department of Defense spokesman General Patrick Ryder, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We absolutely support any type of defense capabilities that our international allies and partners can provide to Ukraine, including tanks," Ryder said.

However, according to him, one of the main factors that is taken into account is the provision of training opportunities for Ukrainians, as well as maintenance of such weapons. In this regard, he stressed: "We will continue to look at all options when it comes to the capabilities we provide to Ukraine."

The Pentagon representative expressed confidence that this issue would be discussed at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20. At the same time, according to him, the attention of the participants of the meeting will also be focused on the air defense of Ukraine and the supply of ammunition.