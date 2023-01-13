Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 2 more people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, January 12, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 12, it became known about 2 civilians were killed by Russians in the Donetsk region: in Blahodatne and Avdiivka.

2 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

