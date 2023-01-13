Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 114,130 people (+740), 276 helicopters, 3,098 tanks, 2,086 artillery systems, 6,167 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
14 59228
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 13, 2023, are approximately 114,130 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 114,130 (+740) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3098 (+4) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6167 (+8) units,
- artillery systems - 2086 (+4) units,
- MLRS - 437 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 218 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 286 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 276 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1865 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 723 (+0),
- warships/boats - 17 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4833 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 184 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.