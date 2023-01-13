Night was hot in Soledar. AFU are trying to hold defense - Maliar

Ukrainian defenders are trying to hold the defense in Soledar in the Donetsk region, fighting with the occupiers continues.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports.

"The night in Soledar was hot, fighting continued. The enemy threw almost all of its main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintains a high intensity of offensive," she said.

According to Maliar, the Ukrainian defenders are bravely trying to hold the defense.

"This is a difficult stage of the war, but we will win this war. There is no doubt," she concluded.

