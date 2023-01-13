More than 880 children were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.
As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.
"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Zaporizhzhia - 81, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 40," the message says.
Thus, it became known about the wounding of a 15-year-old boy on December 28 as a result of shelling by the enemy in Poltava village, Luhansk region.
In addition, it is reported that 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.