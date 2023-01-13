More than 880 children were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

More than 1,333 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of January 13, 2023, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 453. The number of wounded has increased - more than 880.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Zaporizhzhia - 81, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 40," the message says.

Thus, it became known about the wounding of a 15-year-old boy on December 28 as a result of shelling by the enemy in Poltava village, Luhansk region.

In addition, it is reported that 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

See more: Man was detained who gave coordinates of radar stations and checkpoints of territorial defense Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region to General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS