There is significant power deficit, especially in morning and evening, - "Ukrenergo"

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 13, electricity consumption is at the same level as yesterday. Accordingly, there is a power deficit in the energy system, which is especially pronounced in the morning and evening consumption peaks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to "Ukrenergo".

"Currently, to ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been set for all regions, which are effective from 02:00 a.m. to 24:00.

Each operator of the distribution system in his region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit," the message reads.

The company notes that gradual warming is expected over the weekend across Ukraine, as a result of which a decrease in consumption is forecast.

"Exceeding the limits leads to risks of creating emergencies in the power system. That's why emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them," Ukrenergo reminded.

The company added that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of the Russians' massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure. In addition, the enemy temporarily occupied several power plants that produced electricity for Ukrainians, including the largest Zaporizhzhia NPP, the capacity of which could fully cover the need for electricity.

Read more: Significant power deficit persists, emergency shutdowns in 9 regions, - "Ukrenergo"