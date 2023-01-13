Prigozhin wants to show that he is better than Russian army, so he wants to capture Soledar, - Reznikov

Yevgeny Prigozhin wants to show that his PMC "Wagner" is more effective than regular Russian troops, that is why he wants to capture Soledar.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

According to Reznikov, the situation in Soledar is "very difficult", but "under control".

The minister added that the "Wagner" used the tactics of attacks by infantry waves, which led to a large number of casualties in their ranks.

Reznikov believes that Prigozhin is interested in the possible economic benefits of capturing the city, which is home to the largest salt mines in Europe.

The Minister of Defense noted that "Wagner" PMC wants to show that they are better and more effective than the regular armed forces of the Russian Federation, and the capture of Soledar will help to prove it.

Read more: Night was hot in Soledar. AFU are trying to hold defense - Maliar