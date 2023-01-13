Ukraine and Russian Federation are preparing for offensives in spring, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the movement at the front will begin in the spring.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the Russians are losing about 500-600 soldiers every day along the entire front. At the same time, ten times less Ukrainian soldiers die.

He believes that Russia may be trying to gather "forces, ammunition, and weapons" for an offensive from areas it has already occupied in the south and east.

Reznikov noted that Ukraine needed time to regroup and rearm while it waited for Western weapons to arrive.

"Spring is the best period to renew the movement for all parties. We understand that they will be ready to start, and of course, we must be ready to start," the minister said.

At the same time, Reznikov doubts about the repeated offensive of the Russians from Belarus.

