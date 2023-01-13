Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced "taking" of Soledar "under control"

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported on the "taking under control" of Soledar in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the city was "taken under control" on the evening of January 12.

"Complete control over Soledar makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of the Armed Forces in Artemivsk (Bakhmut. - ed.), to block and take into the "cauldron" of the Ukrainian army that remains there," the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country noted.

