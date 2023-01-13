Event should focus on maximum weakening of Russian Federation, - head of Foreign Ministry of Latvia, Rinkevics

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the West should focus on weakening the Russian Federation as much as possible, but the outcome of the war will primarily be determined by Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevics, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

For the ruling regime in the Russian Federation, the war it unleashed against Ukraine is a matter of survival, the minister noted. Therefore, the democratic world should not be afraid of the collapse of the Russian Federation, but arm itself with strategic patience and maximum endurance.

Rinkevich admitted that the West should also be prepared for scenarios of the collapse of the Russian Federation because in this case, several important questions will arise, namely about nuclear weapons, migration flows, and internal processes in Russia.

However, in general, Western countries should focus on weakening the Russian Federation as much as possible, and the military reality will be determined by Ukrainian soldiers at the front, Rinkevics noted.

At the political level, the goal of Western countries was to stop the Kremlin's military machine with the help of sanctions. Rinkevich explained that part of the sanctions introduced against the Russian Federation in the spring of last year are only now starting to take effect due to the transition period. For example, sanctions affected energy resources. Therefore, their influence on the Russian Federation will be felt only this year.

The minister indicated that Latvia will continue to push for further sanctions on energy resources and the financial sector at the highest political level.

In general, Rinkevich assessed that the sanctions imposed by the West on the Russian Federation due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine are effective if we talk about the EU and the G7 countries. But the sanctions are ineffective, given that the Russian Federation has the opportunity to trade with China, as well as with other countries in Asia and Latin America.