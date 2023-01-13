Israel officially transfers smart missile and drone warning technologies to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive from Israel technologies related to intelligent warning of missiles and drones.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk announced this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Work is ongoing on the transfer of Israeli technologies related to intelligent warning of missiles and drones. That is, this technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side. And I think that in a certain time, we will receive it in full," said Korniychuk.

