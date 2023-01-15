Georgia will not provide military aid to Ukraine, - Deputy Prime Minister Tsulukiani

Georgia will not provide military aid to Ukraine, as it does not want to be involved in the conflict.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Teja Tsulukiani.

"The Georgian authorities will not allow the Georgian state to be involved in the military confrontation, accordingly, of course, we will not be able to provide military-type assistance to one of the parties to the confrontation (Ukraine. - Ed.).

Moreover, as far as I know, it is about the transfer of such weapons that we bought," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Georgia has experienced many armed conflicts and the government must prevent this from happening again.

