As result of attack on Kryvy Rih, 50 private houses, 3 schools, 2 kindergartens, and administrative building were damaged

About 50 private houses were damaged as a result of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih.

As Censor.NET reports, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the military administration of Kryvy Rih, announced this on Telegram.

"Until midnight, rescue, emergency, and communal services were working at the site of yesterday's enemy missile strike. About 50 private houses, 3 schools, two kindergartens, apartment buildings, and an administrative building were damaged.

Utilities and energy companies continue to restore water, gas, and electricity supplies. Also, 4 special groups have been working since this morning, they are examining the damage in more detail, primarily private houses, and people will be provided with building materials for priority restoration work. Also, based on the survey reports, people whose houses were damaged will receive assistance from the city," he wrote.

