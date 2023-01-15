Entire border perimeter with Belarus is mined, - Rivne RMA

The north of Rivne region will turn into bloody swamps if Russia opens another front from Belarus.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Koval on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, engineering and fortification facilities are being actively built in the north of the region.

"Anti-tank ditches. All 229 kilometers shared with the Republic of Belarus are being strengthened so much that Russian troops will not be able to pass deep into our region. If the Belarusian authorities allow them to launch an offensive," Koval emphasized.

The head of the regional administration noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, terror defense, border troops, volunteer formations of each of the 64 territorial communities of the region undergo daily combat coordination, sharpen shooting skills, tactics, and strategy of war in the conditions of their territories.

"In our region, the entire border perimeter is mined. In addition, the north of the Rivne region is full of forests and swamps.

Only a madman would dare to climb into this, as we call it, the Polish cauldron. The north of Rivne region will turn into bloody swamps if Russia opens another front on the side of Belarus," Koval concluded.

