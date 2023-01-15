Legendary Georgian actor Vakhtang Kikabidze died

The legendary Georgian artist Vakhtang Kikabidze died at the age of 84.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Georgian publication Mtavari.

Earlier, Kikabidze called the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine a real genocide and said that he was already in Ukraine after the start of full-scale aggression.

"It's a terrible sight. I haven't seen it even in the movies. Now the cities to which I used to fly with concerts - there is nothing. Everything was razed to the ground. There is nothing left.

And what else is called genocide? When children are taken away, they are given to distant countries. When orphanages explode, when maternity homes and kindergartens are blown up. My tongue doesn't come back," said Kikabidze.

Kikabidze compared Putin to Stalin, who "shot half of the intelligentsia in his time."

