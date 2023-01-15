Information about destroyed Kh-22 missiles in past was wrong, Ukraine does not have means to shoot them down, - Air Force spokesman, Ihnat

Reports of the downing of enemy Kh-22 missiles, which were published on official pages in the past, were erroneous. Ukraine does not have the means to shoot down this type of missile.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat in a comment to the post of the Air Force Command, Censor.NET informs.

"I'll explain so that it's clear. There were several such publications. Let's say, fighters found the wreckage of the Kh-22 in the field (and sometimes it's not even the Kh-22, but the wreckage of another missile), they report to the top: we shot down the Kh-22!

Everyone wants to be the first to announce it in advance on their resources. Without checking, without agreeing, and so on... the main thing is to be the first," he wrote.

However, according to Ihnat, due to such "operationalism" there were several reports of "downed" Kh-22s, and even "downed" enemy S-300s.

"I've been talking about this for at least six months: what we can shoot down and what we can't... The information provided on official resources is generally reliable, but there are several publications with "shot down" Kh-22s, and that's a fact," he added.

See more: Woman was found under rubble in Dnipro. PHOTOS