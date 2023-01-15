Ukraine is considering possible role of Turkey as patron country, - Lubinets

Ukraine wants to grant Turkey the status of a patron state in the war against Russia.

This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are also considering the possible role of Turkey as a patron country, which is also stipulated in the Geneva Conventions.

In fact, now, when there is a war, there is no platform where any negotiations can be held, Turkey is constantly offering it. Various issues can be resolved through the patronage state, and Turkey can effectively fulfill this role. The Geneva Conventions allow you to do this and even have not only one patron country, there can be up to five of them. We are also considering such an option," Lubinets said.

