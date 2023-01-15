Russians are preparing to repulse offensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Tavria direction, - Defense Forces of Tavria direction

The Russian invaders are strengthening their units and building defensive fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was said by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, Colonel Yevhen Yerin, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is a certain accumulation of troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, but at the same time, analyzing complex factors, it is impossible to say that they are preparing for a massive offensive. But in some areas, there is a strengthening of their forces.

According to the analysis of our scouts, most likely, they are preparing to repulse our offensive with a subsequent transition to a counteroffensive," Yerin said.

According to him, the enemy continues to shell cities and civilian infrastructure in the Kherson direction and in Kherson itself, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia direction, from artillery systems and rocket systems of salvo fire.

"They mostly hit civilian objects. These are usually residential buildings or medical facilities, including critical infrastructure," Yerin said.

According to him, the invaders do not allow the civilian population to leave the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and also try to mobilize men to join the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories.