Russia can hit Kyiv with S-300 missiles, - Air Force

Separate modifications of these missiles, which can be launched over Kyiv, are in service with the Russian army.

This was announced by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Attacks like the one in Kyiv are not news for Ukraine. It was the first time in Kyiv, but we have such examples as Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia region. Where the enemy has been using S-300 missiles for a long time to launch attacks on critical infrastructure that it is trying to destroy. But more often people get hurt because the missiles fly from a long distance, about 150 km and thus hit. Because the longer the range, the greater the inaccuracy.

Therefore, they applied this principle in Kyiv. How it happens. This same air defense system could have been pulled up to the border from the north of the country in advance. We don't say where it was. For now, we say that it was the northern direction. At night, there was preparation for a terrorist act, so a rocket was fired," he explained.

According to Ignat, the S-400 missile flies at a speed of more than 4,000 km/h, and the S-300 - more than 3,000 km/h.

"There was an attack by S-400 or S-300 missiles. The S-300 is of certain modifications, because not every missile flies to such a distance. And it was launched literally 2 minutes from the launch to the explosions. That is why there is such a threat now. Certain steps will be taken , precisely what is involved in the northern direction in order to avoid things like this that happened," the Air Force spokesman added.