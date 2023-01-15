Occupiers suffered heavy losses in Soledar. They step on their bodies - spokesman of Eastern group of troops of Armed Forces of Ukraine Cherevaty

Russian troops are rotating due to heavy losses in Soledar. During assaults, the enemy walks over the bodies of their soldiers.

This was stated by the speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They are rotating their units, especially those that have suffered losses, and the losses there are really heavy. They are, in fact, attacking their bodies, this could be seen in the videos posted on the Internet..." - says Cherevaty.

According to him, the enemy has to concentrate a lot of personnel for assaults in the city, because this is his main resource.

"First of all, these are assault groups that are trying one by one to overcome the resistance of the Ukrainian side... This is such an extensive way of fighting that leads to large-scale executions of the enemy," Cherevaty explains.

He said that in the past day alone, 234 blows were inflicted by the enemy and 32 combat clashes took place.

"The enemy lost 119 people killed and 108 wounded in this direction alone. Soledar itself was fired upon by the enemy 70 times with various artillery systems," Cherevaty added.