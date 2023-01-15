Zelensky signed decree on introduction of sanctions against 198 figures of Russian culture and media sphere

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a decree on the entry into force of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of personal sanctions against 198 cultural and media figures.

As reported by Censor.NET, the corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President.

"Enforce the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 15, 2023 "On the application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the text of the decree reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Read more: Russia can hit Kiev with S-300 missiles, - Air Force

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) provided for in paragraph 2 of this decision," the decree reads.

A total of 198 people appear in the list. In particular, Diana Panchenko, a propagandist and citizen of Ukraine.