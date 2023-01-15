As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, 25 people died, 43 people are currently wanted, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to all the relatives and friends of those who died as a result of the attack on a residential building in Dnipro.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Dnipro. As of now, 39 people have been rescued, including 6 children. 25 people have died, including 1 child. 73 people have been injured, including 13 children. 43 people are being sought. 72 apartments have been previously destroyed and more than 230 apartments have been damaged.

4 emergency response tents and 2 volunteer tents have been installed. Psychologists provide assistance to victims.

Read more: Russia can hit Kyiv with S-300 missiles, - Air Force

Search and rescue operations and dismantling of dangerous structural elements are ongoing. Around the clock We continue to fight for every life.

My condolences to all relatives and friends of the deceased," the message reads.













