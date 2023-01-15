President of Georgia Zurabishvili condemned Russia’s attack on Dnipro: Inadmissible demonstration of violence

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, said that her country condemns Russia’s missile attack on the Dnipro River, where more than 20 people were killed as a result of a missile hitting a high-rise building.

This is stated in Zurabishvili's statement, Censor.NET informs with reference to Georgia Online.

"The unacceptable demonstration of violence against the civilian population is a violation of all norms of international law," Zurabishvili said.

The President of Georgia also expressed her support for Ukrainians.

"We support those who lost their loved ones in Dnipro and throughout Ukraine," Zurabishvili said.

As of 3:00 p.m. on January 15, 25 people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, and 43 people are currently wanted.