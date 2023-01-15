Ukrainians have proven that if they have weapons, they will see matter through, - head of Foreign Ministry of Great Britain Cleverley

For the West, "it’s time to speed up and move further and faster" in matters of military aid to Ukraine, and for the Armed Forces of Ukraine it is a convenient moment to realize the superiority over the Russian army.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, James Cleverley.

"It's time to speed up and go further and faster, providing Ukraine with the necessary support... Our Ukrainian friends have proven with their courage and tenacity that if they have the tools, they will see things through," the minister said.

According to Cleverley, the Russian army is stuck on the defensive, its morale is falling due to the "ridiculous state of military logistics of the Russian Federation."

At the same time, he said, none of the Russian operational commanders who led the invasion in February 2022 retained their positions.

Cleverley believes that "the moment is right for Ukraine to take advantage", which is why Britain has decided to accelerate and increase military support and intends to supply Ukraine with up to 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

He also announced that the details of the new military aid package will be announced tomorrow in Parliament by Defense Minister Ben Wallace.