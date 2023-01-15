Ambassador to Poland Zvarych on transfer of weapons to Ukraine: "Latest shelling shows that it is necessary to hurry"

Russia does not comply with international law, it does not want to comply with the UN charter. Therefore, it has no place in the UN Security Council and in general in this organization.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this on the air of the "Studio East" program on the Polish TV channel TVP Info, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

As the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized, the peace formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is constructed on the basis of international law, on the terms of the UN Charter.

"If for Lavrov (the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - Ed.) the UN charter is unacceptable, if Russia does not observe international law, then there is no place for it in the UN and in the UN Security Council," Zvarych emphasized.

He added that the 10 points of Zelensky's peace plan should guarantee peace in Ukraine and the world, so the world community should implement it together.

"We must do everything possible so that the security architecture rests on the foundations, so that such aggressors do not appear again in the world," Zvarych stated.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland thanked Poland and the country's president Andrzej Duda for the decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He expressed hope that other countries will also make similar decisions.

Zvarych emphasized that the delay in transferring weapons to Ukraine means that our country is losing more people and infrastructure, because Russia is shelling Ukraine every day.

"The latest shelling of Ukraine shows that we need to hurry. The more we delay this issue, the more people we will lose, and the majority of European politicians do not want this either," emphasized the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland.

He noted that the discussion in Germany regarding the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is gradually changing in the direction of a positive decision.

The diplomat reported that Ukrainian soldiers are very effective on the battlefield, quickly mastering Western weapons.

"Our military works wonders using Western weapons. We want the West to provide us with weapons as soon as possible," Zvarych emphasized.

The ambassador of Ukraine noted that Putin is an aggressor, so he cannot impose any conditions of his own on Ukraine.

"Putin is an aggressor, he does not fight for his own, but takes ours. We want peace, but it cannot be at any price. The only condition should be the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, including Donbass and Crimea," - stated the ambassador of Ukraine in Poland.