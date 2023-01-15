"German weapons, German tanks are necessary for survival," - Ambassador Makeev

The German government should hand over Leopard 2 battle tanks to the Ukrainian military as soon as possible. The outcome of the fight against Russia depends on this.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, stated this in an interview with dpa, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, whether the Ukrainian troops will be able to retake the territories occupied by the Russians depends on the transfer of weapons.

"German weapons, German tanks are necessary for survival," he said.

Makeev said that he hopes for the understanding of his colleagues and that they will act quickly.

"No one is at war with Russia anymore. But Ukrainians are doing it. Russia is waging a war not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe and the entire civilized, democratic world. And in this war, Ukrainians are on the front lines," he emphasized.

We will remind you that until now Germany has not agreed to the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. However, some media are reporting that Berlin is likely to announce a positive decision on supplies next week.