Russian occupiers are conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 15.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The three hundred and twenty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched 8 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy does not abandon its intentions to capture the entire Donetsk region. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv areas and tries to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman areas. In Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - it is being defended.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. At the same time, areas of the settlements of Sopych, Vovkivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region and Staritsa, Huriiv Kozachok, Budarka, Vovchansk, Strelecha, Ternova, Khatne and Topoli in the Kharkiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Dvorichna, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove and Vilshana in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne and Chervonopivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 20 settlements were fired upon. In particular, these are Spirne, Krasna Hora, Klishchiivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Druzhba and Severne of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Heorhiivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under the fire of the occupiers.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Mykilski Dachi were fired upon.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them are Mylove, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Kachkarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of more than 15 settlements, in particular, Kherson and its suburbs, were shelled.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. Thus, due to the lack of beds in the hospitals of Horlivka settlement of Donetsk region, all wounded from the front line in the Donetsk direction are evacuated to Zhdanivka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day made 7 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as 2 strikes on enemy air defense positions. And our rocket launchers and gunners hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower of the Russian invaders."