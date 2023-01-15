There are already 29 dead from Russian attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro high-rise building increased to 29 people, 73 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"An enemy missile killed 29 people. 73 are injured, 30 of them are in the hospital, 12 are serious," he wrote.

Reznichenko noted that a total of 39 residents of the building were rescued from the rubble. The fate of more than 40 people is unknown.

He added that rescuers finally put out the fire that started in the house from the impact. About half of the structures crushed by the Russian rocket have already been dismantled.

Earlier it was known about 25 dead.



















