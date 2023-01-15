Stoltenberg on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine: "I expect more in near future"

Ukraine can count on increased supplies of heavy weapons from Western countries in the near future.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Kyiv has long pushed for heavier weapons, including tanks, but Western countries have been reluctant to comply, citing fears of being drawn into a war or provoking Russia.

"The recent pledges to provide heavy combat equipment are important - and I expect more in the near future," Stoltenberg said.

These comments were made on the eve of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which coordinates the supply of weapons to Kyiv, which will take place next week at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"We are in a decisive phase of the war," Stoltenberg said. "Therefore, it is important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons necessary for victory," he emphasized.

Earlier this month, France, Germany and the US pledged to provide French AMX-10 RC light tanks, 40 German Marder BMPs and 50 Bradley fighting vehicles.

Read more: Tanks for demining, mobile heating systems: Germany transfered another batch of assistance to AFU

However, pressure is mounting on the Allies to go further and agree to the supply of battle tanks.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday pledged to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making it the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks that Kyiv has been pushing for.

Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake by attacking Ukraine.

"He overestimated the strength of his own armed forces. We see their mistakes, lack of morale, leadership problems, poor equipment," he said.

But the Russians have "demonstrated that they are ready to bear great losses to achieve their goals," so Russia should not be underestimated.