Risk of Putin using nuclear weapons is low, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not think that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is low.

He stated this in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Regarding the risk of nuclear escalation, which was repeatedly pointed out by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Stoltenberg said: "The risk of using nuclear weapons is low."

According to him, China and other countries have sent a signal to Russia "that nuclear weapons should not be used."

At the same time, Stoltenberg spoke out for a critical assessment of Chinese investments: "We must not repeat the mistake we made with Russian gas. Too much dependence on an authoritarian regime for the supply of raw materials or critical goods makes us vulnerable."