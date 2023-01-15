Air defense strengthening of Ukraine, sanctions, peace formula: Kuleba told about conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister

Kuleba emphasized the pro-Ukrainian position of the Netherlands.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said on January 15 in Twitter that he had a conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I spoke with Gukstra about strengthening Ukraine's air defense, sanctions against the Russian missile industry and the "formula for peace," he wrote.

The Ukrainian diplomat stressed that "since the beginning of the war the Netherlands has shown by their actions that they are faithful to the principles and sincerely support Ukraine on the way to Victory".