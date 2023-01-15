Russia has made battle for Donbas fundamental for itself, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia had made the battle for the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions a matter of principle for itself.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky in his evening video appeal on January 15.

Zelensky emphasized that the battle for Soledar and Bakhmut, as well as for the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, continues without any respite and stop.

"I thank every our soldier, our soldier, sergeant, officer who understand how important it is to destroy the occupier in this direction. Russia has made the battle for the cities of our Donbas fundamental for itself. Our heroes make this battle fundamental for them to destroy the combat potential of the terrorist state," he said.

The President added that every day of Ukrainian resilience in Donbas and every success of the Armed Forces in the defense are vital achievements for the protection of our entire state.

