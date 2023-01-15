NATO-Russia relations will not normalize after war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO has ruled out normalization of relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview to a German newspaper Handelsblatt expressed the opinion that normalization of relations between the West and Russia is impossible even after the end of the war unleashed by the country against Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"It will not be as before. Even if the guns are silenced in Ukraine, we should not expect that our relations with Russia will normalize," Stoltenberg said.

