Fighting is going on near Soledar, information from unofficial sources may affect AFU, - Ministry of Defense

Heavy fighting continues near Soledar, a complicated military operation is underway, which may be harmed by the spread of information from unofficial sources.

This was stated in Telegram by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Maliar recalled the reports of the military that yesterday the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of several settlements, including Soledar.

"In simple terms, the fighting continues. Everything else is unverified information, unauthorized and without knowledge of the overall picture of the front (because it is a state secret). In addition, information is made public by authorized persons taking into account not only the operational situation, but also ‼️our military plans," the deputy minister wrote.

Read more: There are heavy battles in Soledar. Enemy has increased number of "Wagnerians" and is unsuccessfully trying to completely capture city, - Ministry of Defense

She stressed that "civilians do not know these plans and therefore do not understand the context in which the fragments of information they have become aware of are presented. Thus, they inflict damage to our defense".

Malyar called on everyone to comply with the information security regime and not to disseminate any information except that which comes directly from the military leadership.