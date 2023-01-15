Morawiecki on shelling of Dnipro: Russia must be stopped immediately

Russia deliberately commits war crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine, it must be stopped immediately.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia deliberately commits another war crimes against civilians. This is inhuman. We must act immediately to stop it," urged Morawiecki, who posted a video of a destroyed house in Dnipro.

Watch more: I have been receiving reports from Dnipro all day. Debris removal continues there, - Zelensky. VIDEO

As it is known, as a result of a missile strike on January 14, a civilian high-rise building was hit in the city of Dnipro. The whole entrance was destroyed.

As of the evening of January 15, President Zelensky said that 25 people were killed, including 1 child. 73 people were injured, including 13 children. 43 people are missing.