Number of people killed as result of rocket attack on house in Dnipro has increased to 40, - State Emergency Service
40 people died as a result of a Russian missile attack on a house in Dnipro.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 1:00 p.m., 39 people have been rescued (including 6 children), 40 people have died, including 3 children, 75 people have been injured (including 14 children), and 46 reports of missing persons have been received," the report says.
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 98 victims. Search and rescue operations and the dismantling of dangerous structural elements are ongoing.
Communal services removed more than 8,000 tons of construction debris and 41 damaged cars.