Scheme of large-scale embezzlement of food for military was blocked, - SBI. PHOTOS

SBI employees, together with the National Police of Dnipropetrovsk Region and the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU, exposed an organized group that appropriated and resold food products intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, one of the private enterprises was engaged in the supply of products to more than 45 military units. In just six months of the war, in 2022, it received military contracts worth more than 2 billion hryvnias.

In the documents, entrepreneurs indicated one quantity of products, and sent completely different volumes to the military units. They resold the rest of the products through a network of intermediaries.

"During a large-scale special operation, the SBI conducted almost 70 searches. As a result, more than 30,000 cans of stewed products weighing more than 7 tons, which were already ready for resale, were seized, as well as almost 4 million hryvnias in various currencies, probably obtained through criminal means.

The seized products will be handed over to the military. Also, for the purpose of compensation for damages, dozens of cars carrying stolen products were seized, as well as draft documentation confirming illegal activity," the report says.

Currently, one of the company's representatives has been notified of suspicion of misappropriation, waste of property or possession of it by abuse of official position.























The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 8 years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, the issue of notifying the other involved parties of the suspicion is being resolved.