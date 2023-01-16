During day, enemy shelled Soledar 134 times. Ukrainian units are holding defense in city itself and on approaches, - Cherevaty

During the day, the enemy shelled Soledar 134 times, in total, 38 combat clashes took place in the direction of Bakhmut.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Ukrainian units continue to maintain defense in the city itself and on the approaches. In the direction of Bakhmut, there were 259 enemy attacks with various calibers of barrel and rocket artillery. 38 combat clashes. Directly at Soledar - the enemy fired 134 times," he said.

The speaker noted that the enemy is also trying to carry out offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction, as well as to counterattack in the Bilohorivka area.

"But in heavy battles in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy was stopped, serious losses were inflicted on him. They also recaptured Bilohorivka," Cherevaty said.

According to him, the Russians "lost more in the Bakhmut direction than the USSR lost during the years of the war in Afghanistan."