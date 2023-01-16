EU sees strike on house in Dnipro as sign of escalation on part of Kremlin

The EU considers the missile attack on a residential high-rise in Dnipro as a sign of escalation and is discussing its possible response to it.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament, EU spokesman Peter Stano stated this.

He called the strike a "cruel, inhuman attack"

"This is yet another example of how the Putin regime continues to fuel this conflict and the EU's position has always been to respond to any signs of escalation. We are now talking about increased targeting of civilians in their homes after Russia decided to strike critical infrastructure important to so that people can survive the winter. This is another sign that the regime wants escalation and does not want de-escalation," Stano said.

See more: Russia brings OSCE-marked cars to Donbas. Perhaps for provocation, - Tsaplienko. PHOTO

According to him, in light of the approaching anniversary of the invasion, the EU is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"This issue will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries next Monday. But any reaction of the EU must be agreed by the 27 member states," Stano reminded.

"Discussions about how to respond to the ongoing aggression and what to do in response to the Kremlin's latest signs of escalation are ongoing," he added.