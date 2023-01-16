Reznikov and Stoltenberg will meet on field of "Ramstein"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Censor.NET informs.

The meeting will be chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It will focus on the crisis in Ukraine and related security challenges facing NATO members and its partners.

"On the sidelines of this meeting, the Secretary General will hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and other high-ranking officials," the Alliance reported.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format will be held on January 20 with the participation of the heads of defense departments of about 50 countries under the chairmanship of the United States.