SSU identified Russian military involved in missile attack on Dnipro

The Security Service has identified the Russian occupiers involved in a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14 this year.

As noted, as a result of the shelling, 40 people have been confirmed dead, including 3 children. 75 victims were injured, including 14 children.

In the high-rise building, 72 apartments were completely destroyed, 236 were damaged, and 25 cars were destroyed.

"Each war crime by the Russians has a specific perpetrator. The Security Service will establish and publish the data of everyone by name - so that no murderer escapes punishment. Let each of those who press the trigger, who is involved in such crimes, wait every minute for retribution. And she it will definitely be. The special service has already collected a huge array of evidence for international courts, and every day of the war expands and supplements it," said the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk.

Weed emphasized that missile strikes will not break the Ukrainians: "We will definitely win the war!".

According to the facts of another war crime of the Russian Federation, SSU investigators have started criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) to collect and summarize evidence of a terrorist attack in the Russian Federation.

According to the preliminary data of the investigation, several dozen military personnel of the aggressor country were involved in the commission of this crime, including:

- Commander of the 52nd Heavy Bombardment Aviation Regiment (military unit 33310), Colonel Oleg Tymoshin, born on June 21, 1971;

- commander of the aviation detachment of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment, Major Ivanenko Oleksiy Serhiyovych, born on February 8, 1987;

- chief of staff of the aviation squadron of the aviation group Dmytro Golenkov, born September 1, 1978;

- navigator of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Grigoriev Denys Anatoliyovych, born on June 7, 1982;

- navigator of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Nazirov Dinar, born on July 3, 1985;

- engineer for aviation weapons of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Yevhen Potseluyev, born on June 16, 1980.

In addition, as a result of the inspection of the scene of the tragedy, the type of Russian Kh-22 cruise missile, which the enemy used to hit the residential building, was previously confirmed.

"After the appropriate examinations, the perpetrators will be notified of the suspicion of committing a particularly serious crime against Ukraine. Urgent investigative and operational actions are underway to bring all the guilty to justice," the message reads.

The Security Service of Ukraine is making every effort to ensure that everyone involved in the terrorist attack on peaceful citizens of Ukraine receives the well-deserved punishment.