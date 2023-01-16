Provision of Leopard tanks to Ukraine will be discussed in Ramstein, - Finnish Defense Minister Savola

On January 20, at the meeting of Ukraine’s allies at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, the issue of supplying Leopard main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be on the agenda.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Finland, Mikko Savola, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

The Finnish authorities are ready to participate in a joint program with allies to equip the Defense Forces of Ukraine with German-style tanks, but cannot hand them over to the Armed Forces without approval from Berlin, just like Poland and some other countries.

"A lot depends on Germany's leading role in what we do with these Leopards. We need a German permit for re-export to transfer them," he said.

Great Britain has promised to supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks - this does not need to be coordinated with Germany, since it is British armament.