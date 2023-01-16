Only way to save OSCE is to get rid of Russian Federation as part of it, - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that the only way to save the OSCE is to get rid of the Russian Federation as part of it, as well as to deprive the aggressor country of the opportunity to influence the processes or decisions made within the organization.

He noted this at a press conference with the head of the OSCE, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani in Kyiv, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"I repeated to my colleague the expectations of Ukraine - we believe that the only way to save the OSCE is to get rid of the Russian Federation as part of it. Until we reach this point, we must do everything to deprive Russia of the opportunity to influence certain processes or decisions that are adopted within the organization. If there is a way to go before the first - the complete exclusion of the Russian Federation from the OSCE - then the second - the minimization of the negative influence of the Russian Federation on the functioning of the OSCE is already happening," said Kuleba.

