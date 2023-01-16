Russian invaders close cities of Luhansk region to entry and exit, - Haidai

The Russians close the cities of Luhansk region to entry and exit. New militants are settled in the houses.

This was announced by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Collaborators are fleeing from settlements near the front line to cities located a little further away," Haidai said.

He added that the Ukrainian command understands the plans of the Russians and acts in advance. The occupiers themselves are closing the cities of the Luhansk region to entry and exit.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing towards Kreminna and Svatove. Our military has success and is steadily developing it," added the head of the RMA.

Haidai noted that the houses in the surrounding settlements, which were massively filled by the Russian military a few weeks ago, were emptied, because everyone was sent to the front. Now new militants are being settled there.