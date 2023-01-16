About 400 Ukrainian children have already been given to Russian families, human rights activists report

Russia deported from 260,000 to almost 700,000 minor Ukrainians. Most were relocated with their legal representatives.

This was said during the presentation of the analytical report on the deportation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and Belarus, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Pravda.

According to Russian sources, more than 4 million Ukrainians are currently in Russia. People - mainly from Mariupol and Kherson, deported during the full-scale invasion of Russia. Until February 24, 2022, deportations took place in the temporarily occupied territories.

"Deportation includes several stages and war crimes: torture, inhumane treatment, filtration camps that preceded deportation," said Alyona Lunyova, director of advocacy at the ZMINA Human Rights Center.

Many of the deportees are minors. According to Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer at the Regional Center for Human Rights, according to various sources, Russia has deported from 260,000 to almost 700,000 minors, as well as from 1.5 to 2.5 thousand orphans. At least 400 children have already become members of Russian families.

"The children were deported to at least 57 regions of Russia. Their geography is completely different: Sakhalin, Astrakhan, Murmansk, Dagestan," said Rashevska.

She added that the purpose of such actions of the Russian Federation is the genocide of the Ukrainian people and nation.