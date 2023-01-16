During day, occupiers launched 2 rocket and 6 air strikes and fired more than 20 rounds of anti-aircraft fire, - General Staff of Armed Forces

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 16, 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 327th day of Russian large-scale invasion continues. During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missiles and 6 air strikes and carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems, including on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population. There is a high danger of further Russian air and missile strikes on objects throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. At the same time, on January 16, near the Ukrainian border, the joint flight and tactical training of the aviation units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the regional grouping of troops with the involvement of combat aircraft of both countries, began. Thus, under the guise of joint training, the enemy strengthened the combat aviation group in Belarus. In view of this, the threat of launching missiles and air strikes from the airspace of Belarus is increasing. At the same time, areas of more than 30 settlements were subjected to tank, mortar, and artillery shelling. Among them are Veterynarne, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsa, Vilcha, Budarka, and Topolia in the Kharkiv region and Seredyna Buda, Popivka, Pavlivka, and Kindrativka in the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 10 settlements. Among them are Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vilshana of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Kreminna of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Rozdolivka, Krasnopolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Severne and Vesele of the Donetsk region were damaged by fire. And in total there are more than 15 settlements. Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under enemy fire in the Avdiivsk direction. Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Mykilski Dachi, and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Poltavka, Bilohiria, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Huliaipole and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Novotyahinka, Sadove, Antonivka, Kizomys, and Kherson were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

On the territory of Russia, foreign citizens who are in line to receive Russian citizenship are offered to voluntarily enlist in the ranks of the enemy army and automatically receive Russian citizenship. Also, in Moscow, pressure is exerted on commercial structures in order to financially support the enemy's armed forces through the transfer of funds in the amount of 10 million rubles. At the same time, the arrival of mobilized units is expected at the Kadamovsky training ground in the Rostov region, for the purpose of training and further equipping units and units of the Russian occupying forces participating in hostilities in Ukraine. First of all, additional staffing will concern the private military company "Wagner" and the "Bars" detachments, which are constantly losing personnel in Ukraine.

According to available information, on January 15, during the use of the S-300 complex by the enemy, one rocket fell on a residential building in Novopskov, Starobil district, Luhansk region. Two civilians were killed. In the settlements of the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Russian invaders are intensifying counter-intelligence and regime measures, carrying out intensified inspections of the local population. Special attention is paid to mobile phones.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 8 concentration areas of the occupiers, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, and an enemy ammunition warehouse within a day.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.